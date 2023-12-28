Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 a.m. No, neither the notice from Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, was a joke nor was the electric car presented by the Chinese firm. Jun had scheduled us first thing in the morning to learn all the details of the technology of his new electric car, with the warning that we would only see it and no product.

Because Xiaomi has taken it upon itself to raise the bar. They have needed, according to the company, 1003 days to build a car. Less than three full years to carry out “one of the most important parts of Xiaomi's strategy”, according to the brand itself.

Lei Jun has been clear in his bet: “by working hard for the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the top 5 automobile manufacturers in the world.”

It does so with a car that promises record figures in its engines, gigantic batteries and a production process with which they want to imitate the example of Tesla. This is all we have seen.





Objective: surpass Tesla

One after another, the announcements that have taken place at the Xiaomi presentation event have pointed to Tesla as the industry leader. Elon Musk's company has constantly been used as an example to position the Xiaomi vehicle, which the brand has referred to as the electric car “with the most powerful engines in the world.”

To do this, the event began by comparing the industry leaders, the Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model S with the new Xiaomi SU7. Already in production phase, Xiaomi will launch the car on the market with the HyperEngine V6 and V6S engine. The first will produce 220 kW (295 HP) and will use a 400 V structure. The second will be the most powerful starting version, with 275 kW (368 HP). Its performance is 21,000 rpm.

These figures will be greatly surpassed in 2025 with the HyperEngine V8s. It will be an engine capable of rotating at 27,200 rpm, a performance far superior to that of the industry which, at this time, moves at less than 20,000 rpm for its most powerful engines. In this case they talk about a 425 kW (570 HP) engine.

And to all this will be added a final engine, of which no name or release date has been specified but which do indicate that it can achieve a performance of 35.000 rpm. It would be, de facto, the highest performing engine in the world.

At the moment, we do not have figures on what this translates into benefits. To give us an idea, the Tesla Model S Plaid accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds, while the Porsche Taycan leaves this figure at 2.8 seconds in its most performance versions.

We do know, therefore, that the Xiaomi SU7 will be launched with the HyperEngine V6. A block that already announces 275 kW (368 HP) but that should be greatly surpassed with the HyperEngine V8s and the aforementioned HyperEngine with 35,000 rpm performance. At the moment, they are already talking about a power-to-weight ratio (6.78 kW/kg) slightly higher than Tesla (6.22 kW/kg) and Porsche (5.29 kW/kg), but that should be very far from the figure 10.14 kW/kg





Regarding its battery, the brand has confirmed that it will be CATL that will produce this component, which will be installed with Ceel to Body (CTB) technology. With this system, better use of the available space is achieved and the cell itself forms part of the car's chassis, increasing its rigidity.

The announced figures point to gigantic batteries, with 400V and 800V technologies. In the presentation we talked about 132 kWh and 150 kWh batteries. Sizes that the brand aims to allow it to travel more than 1,000 kilometers and 1,200 kilometers respectively, according to the Chinese homologation cycle.

This type of approval is much more lax than the European one, but taking into account that we are talking about such large batteries, we can expect very, very capable real autonomy. It must be remembered that NIO has already demonstrated that it can travel more than 1,000 km in real driving conditions with a semi-solid battery of 150 kWh capacity. To give us a better idea, cars with the largest batteries usually have about 100 kWh.

To obtain the best results, Xiaomi ensures that special emphasis has been placed on the battery's cooling and preconditioning system to ensure good performance, even in extreme cold conditions.

And to all of the above we must add that Xiaomi will use the same strategy as Tesla to produce its vehicles. In addition to the car, the other main protagonist of the morning, due to its spectacular nature, was the huge pressing machine with which they hope to reach forces of 9,100 T and that need an area of ​​840 m2, slightly larger than what Tesla has at the moment





Xiaomi will use the same Tesla production system

Autonomous driving and an interior powered by HyperOS

With all this data on paper, Xiaomi wanted to establish what the driving of the vehicle will be like, placing special emphasis on its autonomous driving and the infotainment systems that will govern everything we see inside.

Regarding its autonomous driving, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will use Nvidia technology and will incorporate a LiDAR sensor, high-definition cameras, proximity and ultrasonic sensors. But, above all, special emphasis has been placed on the use of artificial intelligence for decision-making in especially complicated situations.

It has been pointed out how the artificial intelligence system He has been learning to recognize unexpected situations. For example, the water spray launched by a truck on a wet road is not detected as just another part of the vehicle and, therefore, helps to frame the real space it occupies on the road.

But also to know what decisions and trajectories drivers usually take at an intersection and, thus, decide the best decision if works are being carried out or the car encounters an obstacle in its path. With a video they have shown how the vehicle circulates completely autonomously, avoiding all types of situations, such as motorists occupying part of the road, roadworks or trucks unloading objects.

But, above all, what has attracted the most attention is the fully autonomous parking. With a video, the brand has demonstrated how a driver can get out of the car and the car, completely autonomously, moves between the parking floors, looks for a space and parks in especially narrow places. According to the brand, it is capable of fitting the car into spaces with margins of five centimeters on each side.

The most surprising thing is not that the vehicle was able to do all this by itself. The most surprising thing about the video was the naturalness with which the car moved and moved in search of space. It did not give the “robotic” sensation that is observed in other proposals and acted with surprising naturalness when a vehicle tried to leave the parking lot or a truck that hindered the parking maneuver.

With all of the above, it is almost surprising that everything related to the infotainment system has almost been left in the background. Inside will shine a 16.1 inch 3k resolution screen which will have HyperOS, with the aim of homogenizing it with the rest of the brand's devices.

The operation, from what has been seen, is very similar to that of a tablet, with a control center accessible from the home screen and compatible with Apple through Airplay. Part of the system will be displayed on a small screen in front of the driver, which also rotates, depending on the chosen driving mode. The Head-Up Display will show all driving data and is 56″ in size.

Added to this are two screens in the rear of the car as a tablet so that passengers can control the vehicle's infotainment system or reproduce their own multimedia environment.

Photos | Xiaomi