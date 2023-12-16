Among the Xiaomi Redmi smartphones there is one that stands out for having a good screen, triple camera and a lot of battery: the Redmi Note 12. This model is one of the cheapest at the moment, but that does not mean that it is one of the best alternatives. In fact, it sweeps sales in different stores, and it is precisely because of its good quality-price ratio.

When choosing a mobile phone, if you are one of those who are looking for something cheap but of quality, the Redmi Note 12 4G is for you. Not only for beautiful design or huge AMOLED screen, also for its great autonomy. And the best of all is that it sinks its price with this offer that Xiaomi has on Miravia. What are you waiting for to take a look?

Huge AMOLED screen and lots of battery

An elegant design and screen 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay, in addition to offering you a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a tactile response of up to 240 Hz. Hence, it is a good option for video games or watching your favorite series on your mobile. And when you're in bright sunlight, its maximum brightness can reach up to 1,200 nits so you can see the screen without problems.

Returning to the design, it should be noted that it is one of the points that has changed the most from one generation to another. It is true that you can find a minimalist style, but elegant and with flat edges. In addition, the rear camera is more modern, since it follows the same style as other more modern smartphone brands.

Now, one of the most important features of this Xiaomi Redmi mobile is the battery. Especially for having a cell with a maximum capacity of 5,000 mAh. Although if you are worried about running out of battery at any time, you can always have the option of taking advantage of its 33W fast charging so that it charges to 100% in less time than you think. What is clear is that there is plenty of autonomy: up to 21 hours of video playback on a single charge.

With 128 GB and three cameras

On the other hand, it's time to see its rear cameras. And, despite being an affordable mid-range smartphone, it has a triple camera that is not bad at all. First of all, it has a 50 megapixel main sensor, ideal for taking all types of photos. In addition, it has a second ultra-wide-angle sensor with 8 megapixels and a third 2-megapixel macro lens. And without forgetting its 13 megapixel selfie camera.

As for other important details, such as memory, this model on offer has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, Snapdragon 685 processor and 4G. Additionally, you can choose between 3 colors in Miravia: ice blue, onyx gray or mint green. This way you can buy the one you like the most. And, of course, the price remains to be known: it remains at €159.99 instead of €249.99. The good thing is that if it is your first purchase you can get a brand new Xiaomi mobile for less than €150 with the welcome coupon. Don't think twice and change your smartphone at the best price.