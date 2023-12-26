It will be Thursday, December 28 and it will be time to get up early. It is what confirmed Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi on X (formerly Twitter). With a simple image and making it clear that they will not talk specifically about the product but about all the technology that should permeate this electric car.

“Xiaomi EV technology launch on Thursday at 2pm. Just tech, no products.” That is to say: Launch of Xiaomi electric car technology on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. (GMT+8). Only technology, no products. With this simple information and an image, the CEO of Xiaomi has confirmed when and at what time the presentation of all the technology for Xiaomi electric cars will be.

As we see, we will have to get up early. 14:00 GMT+8 is 7:00 am in Spain, so you'll have to get up early to see first-hand everything the Chinese firm has to offer.





What we expect from the presentation

The date of the presentation is the confirmation (half) of the latest rumors that revolved around the Xiaomi electric car. The last thing we knew is that the brand was preparing a presentation related to it and that it was expected, exactly, on December 28. Lei Jun's tweet has already confirmed this.

Much of the information related to Xiaomi's electric car has been revealed over the months. If we talk about technology, Xiaomi already presented in August 2022 part of the technology that it intends to incorporate into its electric cars.

Then he focused on the part of the driving aids, even showing how the vehicle could search for parking completely autonomously and even start charging the car by itself. In that video, a robot was waiting for the vehicle to arrive, waiting for it to open the charging socket and, later, starting to fill the batteries.

We were also able to see the internal interface of the system that controls all the functions of the assisted driving systems, as well as the detection of pedestrians or motorcyclists.

We will have to wait to know the mechanical details of the vehicle. Until now it has been rumored that Xiaomi could mount different types of batteries. Two of them would be LFP and would be supplied by BYD. The most powerful would come from CATL and its new Qilin batteries, which support 800 V charges and, therefore, exceptionally short waiting times, reaching 80% charge in just 15 minutes.

From his autonomy, there has been talk of sizes around 100 kWh. If true, this should refer to these latest CATL batteries, since BYD's LFPs tend to be more modest in numbers but also more affordable for the buyer. With a battery of this size, there was talk of ranges of 800 kilometers but we must remember that the Chinese homologation cycle is much more permissive than the European one.

Finally, there is the question of whether Xiaomi will confirm some type of collaboration with another brand to whom it could supply its semi-autonomous driving systems. The simplicity of electric motors and the enormous importance of software have caused technology companies to understand that the electric car market is a good opportunity to sell their technology to other manufacturers.

In Xataka | Xiaomi's long-awaited electric car, revealed: first images and characteristics of its approval in China

Photo | Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China