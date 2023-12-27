Xiaomi continues to heat up the atmosphere before the presentation of an extraordinarily disruptive product within its offer. After many rumors and leaks, we have the name and official photo of the new Xiaomi electric car. Will be called Xiaomi SU7 and the first image has published its CEOLei Jun.

It was Lei Jun himself who published on X, formerly Twitter, a photograph with the vehicle and a text greeting the car, confirming the official name, and the words “human, car, house” in the same parentheses, in what seems to be confirmation that Xiaomi hopes to integrate the vehicle as another part of its ecosystem.

Although it seemed logical after the recent presentation of HyperOS, it was expected that Xiaomi's new electric car would have this layer of Android customization and this has been confirmed by the brand in the image of the tweet published by Lei Jun.





Xiaomi SU7, what we know and what we expect

Although there were few doubts left after the leak from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that revealed the images of Xiaomi's electric car and some of its characteristics, the image published by Lei Jun confirms that the photographs were correct.

Then it was also confirmed that it will be BLOCK, a company with which manufacturers such as Hyundai or Daimler (owner of Mercedes) have agreements and that sells outside China, such as in Mexico or Chile, who will actually manufacture the vehicle. It was also learned that BYD and CATL will be the suppliers of the batteries.

These are details of which we are not sure if they will end up fully materializing tomorrow, Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 am (Spanish peninsular time), since Lei Jun himself assured in a previous publication that the event will be focused on the technological characteristics of the car and not in the product.

Jun's tweet confirms what we could expect. The car will have Android but will use HyperOS, Xiaomi's customization layer that the company wants to standardize for all its devices. The idea, therefore, is to frame the car as another device within the family of the Chinese brand.

As my colleague Yúbal Fernández explained, “HyperOS is also compatible with more than 200 processor platforms and more than 20 standard file systems. In addition, Xiaomi assures that it wants to maintain it as an open ecosystem so that other third-party manufacturers can also integrate it into their own IoT devices. Thanks to its HyperConnect layer, it will be able to work with products from 9,000 different brands.”

The words that accompany the advertisement, in which “car” and “home” are placed at the same level, give us clues that the Xiaomi vehicle will also be integrated to control connected home functions. It is a type of functionality that some firms, such as Renault, already implement.

We also hope that Xiaomi makes an effort to demonstrate its capabilities in terms of driving assistance assistants. In the summer of 2022 they already gained muscle with a presentation in which they focused on their advances and in which they showed an electric car that searched for parking completely autonomously so that, later, a robot would fill its battery. All this without human intervention.

Photo | Xiaomi