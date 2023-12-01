The portable projector sector continues to grow little by little and Xiaomi He doesn’t want to give up his piece of cake. The firm has some interesting models in its catalogue, such as the Mi Smart Projector 2, but it is by no means planning to let its family stop growing. Therefore, now bet on the Q3 Neoa team that is worth knowing for both performance and aesthetics.

A Xiaomi collaboration with Xming

It is not strange that Xiaomi do collaborations with other brands, especially in their home market, China. And in fact it is right there where he has presented a new projector by Xming. Between the two brands they have created the Q3 Neoa portable projector that draws heavily on the design of the aforementioned Mi Smart Projector 2, although opting for a more casual touch in its aesthetics and without neglecting, of course, its technical qualities.

We thus find ourselves with a team that uses a new LCD projection system named Photonwhich claims to improve image quality while preventing certain common problems such as dust accumulation or light leakage.

Bet on one native resolution at 1080p, enjoys a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and its brightness stands at 230 ANSI lumens – unfortunately, half of what the Mi Smart that we talked about before offers. Even so, neither of the two firms is shy about ensuring that we will enjoy vivid and detailed images to enjoy a fantastic visual experience and that this is also supported by a good amount of automatic settings such as keystone correction, focus, alignment with the screen or obstacle avoidance during projection.

It has a dual speaker system with 3W of power and It is compatible, of course, with Xiaomi’s Mi Home ecosystem, so that you can also access its control and synchronization from the corresponding application on your phone. The projector comes with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

One of the things that will catch your attention the most is its design. With a compact body and easy transport, opt for a white finish with orange details which gives it a more casual and informal touch, without this necessarily implying something negative. Projectors are generally quite neutral and monotonous in that sense, so the aesthetics of this NEo Q3 draw quite a bit of attention.

Neo Q3 price and availability

At the moment the announcement of this projector, the result of Xiaomi’s collaboration with Xming, has only been announced in the Chinese market, where it has just come out with a price tag of 799 yuan. This in exchange is about 112 dollars or 102 euros.

We do not know if it will arrive in Spain and at what price it will do so, although if it lands in the country, its attractive figure will most likely increase, remaining at the low cost but adding a few euros compared to how it is marketed in China.

