Xiaomi has renewed one of its most desired domestic products, and when you combine technology and cats, nothing good for your pocket can come out of it. We are obviously talking about smart pet feeder which, after resounding success around the world, now the manufacturer presents a second renewed version with some notable changes. Do you think your pet will demand the change?

New Xiaomi Mijia Pet Feeder 2

The Xioami smart feeder has a very clear function: to feed your pet in doses without having to be at home. Thanks to its automated gate, your pet's food will fall onto a tray automatically, maintaining a dispensing frequency that you will previously configure in the official application.

Thus, your pet will receive food in an organized manner and without unnecessary feasts, making it ideal for those pets that need greater control of intake during the day.

This new version accepts feed with a maximum diameter of 12 millimeters per grain as the current version already did, however, a big change it introduces is the new 5 liter tankwhich is capable of storing up to 2.5 kilos of feed for cats (previously 1.8 kilos).

With integrated screen

The most obvious visual change comes in the form of the front display. Your pet may be especially intelligent, but we doubt it will know how to interpret the information displayed on this small screen, which will show the grams of food placed in the tray, the remaining amount of food left in the tank, or jam and e-mail messages. varied information it offers.

Is it worth the change?

The smart pet food dispenser is a device that may be working perfectly and you may not feel the need to change it for a new one, however, the key to this model is its internal capacity, something that could be key for many users who Have larger pets that require larger intakes.

In that case, this version would help a little more to extend the use of the tank for several more days, so if that is your case, perhaps the new model will cover your entire needs.

In addition, the aluminum tray now has sensors inside that control the weight of the feed deposited. But far from being simply extra information, this information will be used to know if your pet is eating or not, since the application will know at all times if the tray has changed its weight.

Price and availability

The new Mijia Pet Feeder 2 It has been put on sale in China with a price of 399 yuan (about $59 at the exchange rate), but as happened with the current version, the costs of tariffs and taxes in other countries They will probably raise their price to 129.99 euros What does the current version available in Spain officially cost? Which, by the way, is enjoying a 38% discount on Amazon right now that the new generation is presented.