loading…

President Xi Jinping’s determination to make China a world power is hampered by internal PLA issues. Photo/REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping believes that a strong military is necessary if China wants to become a superpower. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is Xi’s tool for building a China-centered world order.

Xi Jinping seeks to build the PLA into a modern and world-class military power in a short time. According to the guidelines, the PLA must have mechanization systems (with weapons and equipment), information systems (information warfare capabilities), and intelligence (artificial intelligence in military planning) by 2027.

Xi Jinping wants the PLA to be comprehensively modernized by 2035, and by 2049, China is encouraged to become a world-class power.

To achieve these goals, large defense spending is commonplace in China, supported by an ambitious joint military-civilian strategy. High-tech, expensive defense equipment continues to be introduced into the PLA at a breakneck pace.

The array of new rockets, missiles, aircraft and ships in China’s armed forces is certainly impressive. This new, high-quality hardware with widely publicized and considered frightening capabilities attracted global and domestic attention. This allows the Chinese apparatus to measure and easily project an image of the PLA’s invincibility.

However, according to Lieutenant General (Ret.) PR Shankar from India, there is another reality behind that.

Xi Jinping’s concern

Quoting from the Eurasian Times page on Wednesday (6/12/2023), Shankar said that several recent reports showed that Xi Jinping was worried about the PLA. Xi Jinping is seen as worried about the PLA’s political reliability, mobilization capabilities and ability to fight and win battles. Most importantly, there are questions regarding the PLA’s leadership and command capabilities.

There have always been doubts about the PLA since the days of Mao Zedong. The PLA loyalty problem arose in the era of Mao Zedong to Lin Biao. This issue ended with the plane crash that killed Lin Biao, like what happened to Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia.

In his time, even Deng Xiaoping—the father of modern China—expressed his doubts about the PLA with the slogan “Two Incompetencies.” This was related to the PLA’s inability to fight a modern war and the inability of its cadres (especially officers) at all levels to lead contemporary warfare.