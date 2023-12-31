Xi Jinping does not mince words in his end-of-year speech: China “will certainly be reunified”, because the return of Taiwan under the control of the “motherland is a historical necessity”. The Chinese president addressed the nation by urging “all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait” to “be bound by a common goal and share the glory of the renewal of the Chinese nation”, also in view of the 75th anniversary of the birth of the People's Republic that falls in 2024.

On January 13, the island will vote to elect its new president and to renew its parliament. In his speech, the president recalled that “several conflicts continue in the world”, and repeated that China wants to “work with the international community for the common good of humanity”. Xi sent an end-of-year greeting message to Vladimir Putin, in which the Chinese president underlined that “in the face of changes never seen in a century and volatile international and regional situations, relations between China and Russia have always maintained a development healthy and stable and have moved steadily in the right direction in 2023.”