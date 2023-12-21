loading…

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden walk in a park in California, November 15, 2023. Photo/AP

BEIJING – China intends to reunite with Taiwan. President Xi Jinping made this statement openly to United States (US) President Joe Biden during their summit in San Francisco in November.

According to an NBC report on Wednesday (20/12/2023). “Beijing still wants to do it peacefully,” the Chinese leader said at a meeting attended by dozens of American and Chinese officials.

Xi added that Beijing also warned Washington not to interfere in the process.

During the talks, Xi was “outspoken and forthright” on the issue but did not sound “confrontational,” three current and former American officials told NBC.

The Chinese leader also reportedly expressed concern about the candidate running for president of the island in the upcoming elections.

Beijing previously reacted sharply to comments by some pro-Taiwan independence politicians ahead of a vote scheduled for next month.

China will leave “ample space” for peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but will not tolerate any separatist activity, Beijing stressed in November.

Beijing also warned, “Taiwan independence means war.”

Ahead of the summit in San Francisco in November, Beijing also asked Washington to make a public statement supporting Taiwan's peaceful reunification with China and opposing the independence of the self-ruled island, according to NBC.