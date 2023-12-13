The 365 days that make up the year 2023 are about to end and these dates are synonymous with companies allowing us to see our annual summary on their platforms. PlayStation has already activated its own and now it is Microsoft’s turn with the long-awaited Xbox Year in Review which is now available.

As you can already imagine, it is basically a compilation of all kinds of data such as hours played, how many titles we have enjoyed, in which month we have invested the most time with Xbox systems or how many achievements we have unlocked. At the same time, a graph is also shown that represents our favorite genres.

The comparison with the community It is present, because it is explained to us, it frames us in a percentile of play, score and achievements with respect to the rest of the players. Obviously, there is no requirement to view all the figures beyond following the steps of logging in to the website.

Of course, don’t take too long to think about whether you want to see the summary or not, since the company has given until January 31, 2024 to obtain it. On the other hand, you can also browse the general Xbox Year in Review with all the users who have visited the Xbox platforms at some point during the year.

