Since the emergence of the brand Xboxand even with the influence he had of SEGA At the time, it was known that the Japanese market would be very difficult for Microsoft's video game business. Today, the brand is not the disaster of the Xbox One era in Japanbut it also does not reach the level of the Xbox 360 era. However, the foundations continue to be built and recently an executive from the North American company sent a message to the Japanese editors.

Mena Kato, head of Xbox in Japan, wants publishers to get closer to Microsoft

Bloomberg published an interview conducted by Takashi Mochizuki with Mena Kato, director of Xbox relations in Japan, who this year left Sony Interactive Entertainment after 8 years to join Microsoft's gaming brand and its operations in the Asian country. According to the executive, Xbox's position globally coincides in time with the needs of the Japanese video game market outside its borders.

In that sense, Mena Kato assured that Japanese publishers will not be able to grow their business with PlayStation alone: ​​”Japanese publishers will definitely need us to expand their business, it would be difficult to do so with PlayStation alone.”

Xbox continues fighting for the Japanese market

Mena Kato's statement coincides with reports that the relationship between Sony and Square Enix will become closer and this would mean that the recent Final Fantasy installments would remain exclusive to PlayStation, with releases also on PC, but not on consoles and Microsoft platforms.

Despite this, Xbox has reached new agreements with Japanese publishers, for example, one of the companies that benefited most from Xbox Game Pass has been SEGA with franchises such as Yakuza that have achieved greater relevance in the West since their launch on Microsoft platforms. Likewise, the company's gaming division has reached important agreements with ATLUS for the arrival of the Persona franchise to Xbox.

