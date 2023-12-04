The purchase of Activision Blizzard King was a priority for Microsoft but not precisely because of Call of Duty, but because of King’s operations and the relevance of this company for the mobile gaming sector. With an active ecosystem and plans to have a real participation in a field dominated by Google and Apple, Xbox is aiming strongly for its own mobile store.

During an interview with Bloomberg, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, spoke about the division’s plans to enter the mobile gaming scene with its own Xbox store specialized in the most lucrative sector of the industry. In this regard, the manager assured that they are working with partners who share their idea in terms of concept and content options, especially due to the differences that this could have with respect to what is known in that field dominated by Google with the Play Store and Apple. with App Store.

Phil Spencer: Today, on mobile devices, there are no options

In that sense, Phil Spencer took the opportunity to throw a dart at the lack of options in terms of mobile distribution platforms, content sales and monetization options for developers and publishers: “it is an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on today, and we’re not doing it alone, but talking to other partners who would also like to see more options on how they can monetize on the phone. We’ve talked in terms of options, and today on mobile devices, there are no options. “To make sure Xbox is not only relevant today, but for the next 10 to 20 years, we will have to be strong and have a presence on many devices.”

In this regard, Phil Spencer assured that an Xbox store for mobile devices would be closer than is thought: “I don’t think this will be several years away, I think it will be sooner than that”, a statement made amidst rumors that claim that the digital store will begin operations in 2024.

In relation to the Microsoft Gaming experience on mobile, along with the possibilities of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud, Phil Spencer stated in another interview that it is something important in terms of the gaming ecosystem and its distribution and business models, but he made it clear that the priority continues to be the console and PC user as they are the core of the current strategy with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and PC Game Pass on computer.

