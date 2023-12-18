Just as we were able to enjoy great releases in 2019, there were also many titles that were disappointing and gave a lot of buzz for the wrong reasons. Electronic Arts released one of the most controversial games in recent history that year, but would you dare to try it if it's almost a given?

The game in question is a multiplayer experience that boasts impressive graphics, but received strong criticism for the rest of its sections. If you dare to try it, you should know that it has a discount on Xbox platforms and you can purchase it for $1 USD. The offer is for a limited time, so you'd better decide soon.

We are talking about Anthem, the controversial game as a service Electronic Arts y BioWare, the same studio behind gems like the original Mass Effect trilogy and the Dragon Age franchise. Thanks to this offer available in the Xbox store, you can buy it at a great price.

This AAA title costs only $0.99 USD in Xbox ecosystems, that is, $22.95 MXN. If you buy it before this attractive promotion ends in 16 days, you will save $436.05 MXN.

Anthem has a very striking discount on Xbox

Unfortunately, Xbox is the only platform that offers a discount. PlayStation and PC (Origin) players who want to try Anthem will have to spend $19.99 USD. Luckily, the game is available on both consoles and PC at no additional cost through subscription services EA Play y EA Play Pro.

What is Anthem and why did it receive a lot of criticism?

Anthem is a multiplayer action video game where you can team up with up to others 3 players to fulfill cooperative missions. He attracted attention for his exosuits, who have unique abilities and fulfill a role. However, it received criticism for its format of game as a servicesince the main objective is to obtain more and better loot.

This title from Electronic Arts and BioWare was unable to resonate with the community due to the absence of substantial content, its forgettable narrative, and its business model riddled with microtransactions. Reports show a complicated and very hasty development. For all this, it obtained very negative ratings and currently has an average score of 59 on Metacritic.

The developers intended to release a new version known as Anthem Next. Unfortunately, production was canceled and the project was forgotten.

Would you pay $1 USD to play Anthem?

But tell us, will you dare to give this title a chance now that it's on sale? Let us read you in the comments.

Anthem is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

