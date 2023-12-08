The Game Awards 2023 featured several exciting announcements and there was one that is sure to excite Marvel fans. It turns out that Arkane Studios Lyon, a studio that is part of Bethesda Softworks and owned by Xbox, is working on a new video game about Blade, the vampire from Marvel comics.

According to the official announcement, in Marvel’s Blade we will take control of Eric Brooks. The legendary half-vampire man. At the moment there are few details about the game, but we know that it will be a third-person single-player game that will take us to the heart of Paris.

Marvel’s Blade is expected to bear the imprint of Arkane Lyon, a studio best known for its work on Dishonored and DEATHLOOP. So, you should expect a project with immersive sim elements and a lot of quality.

Below, we present the trailer for Marvel’s Blade:

At the moment Marvel’s Blade has no confirmed release window or platforms. That said, you can assume that it will come to Xbox and PC consoles.

What do you think about this new? Are you excited to play Marvel’s Blade? Tell us in the comments.

Remember that here you will find all our coverage of The Game Awards 2023.

