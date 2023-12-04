Curious to know how much Microsoft spends each year on games that are added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog? The answer was provided directly by Phil Spencer, the boss of the Xbox division.

“We have a service that is financially sustainable, in the sense that it generates money,” Spencer said in an interview with The Notebooks of Windows Central. “We have put a lot of money into the market, over a billion dollars a year to support third-party games coming to Game Pass. It’s a service that supports every type of video game, from the biggest ones to the unknown indies you didn’t know you’d love.”

Although the expense is decidedly important, Phil Spencer suggests that the investment is sustainable not only in terms of relationships with third parties, but also with regards to the internal production of video games. “When I look back at what we’ve done in the last twelve months, if I look at Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, long-term investments like Grounded, all of these games have seen real success thanks to our service and our platform,” he continues Spencer. “The variety of the business model allows us to invest in different types of content and achieve financial success with them.”

