Bad news for Microsoft's next-gen consoles, which maintain a worse pace than Xbox One in its first 37 months on sale in Europe.

More than three years have passed since Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft's new consoles, hit stores around the world. It was in the month of November 2020, and we can say that the sensations (in terms of sales) are bittersweet.

Microsoft hasn't shared official sales data for a while, but it's estimated that Series X and Series S have sold almost 24 million units. More or less, half compared to PS5.

In countries like Japan it is a great improvement over the Xbox One, a console that The last generation ended with 57 million units (estimate) sold globally.

However, the reality of Xbox in Europe is not the best by any means. In this year 2023, the sales pace has slowed down, if we compare it with the data recorded in 2021 and 2022.

According to data collected by VGChartz, the pace maintained by Xbox Series It is below what the Xbox One achieved in its first 37 months on sale… in Europe.

Xbox sales deflate this year in Europe

VGChartz Estimates Count the first 37 months of Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on the European continent. It is very possible that Microsoft consoles will surpass One in total sales at the end of this generation, but in Europe there is a significant downturn.

And to date, Xbox Series X|S is selling at a slower rate than Xbox One in Europe. That is, the One had sold more consoles in its first 37 months than the Series X|S.

The difference is by no means insurmountable, but it is significant. Microsoft has it easy to locate where the ''problem'' is: in this year 2023.

Unsplash

Xbox Series X|S have sold a total of 6.99 million units in Europe since its launch, while Xbox One had 7.23 million of consoles sold in its first 37 months.

We talk about 244,973 units of difference between both. If Xbox Series

As a summary, Xbox One managed to sell almost 15 million (14.86, to be exact) consoles in Europe, in its 7 years of life alone. Right now, Xbox Series X|S consoles are almost 8 million (7.87) below their predecessor.

It is no secret that the ''blame'' for this sales collapse lies in the rise of PS5, which this year has enjoyed sufficient stock in European stores, unlike in previous years. Will Xbox manage to take off in 2024?