In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Imagine having access to a universe of games, from timeless classics to the most anticipated releases, all at your fingertips and with unmatched game quality. That's what the Xbox Series S offers, a console that redefines the gaming experience for fans of all ages.

This Black Friday, Amazon has launched an offer that is making gamers' hearts beat faster: the Xbox Series S for only 229.99 euros. And if you want more, Series X is also on sale!

Xbox Series S is Microsoft's digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of the Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services like Game Pass.

An irresistible offer… On both consoles!

Imagine enjoying the most advanced technology in games without emptying your pockets. The Xbox Series S is now only 229.99 euros. Yes, you read it right: It is the perfect opportunity to enter the world of the next generation of consoles without breaking the bank.

And for those who are looking for something even more powerful, the Xbox Series X is not far behind. This beast of technology is now reduced to 419 euros, 24% cheaper! A bargain for the most demanding.

Xbox Series

Why Xbox Series S?

And why choose the Series S? Mainly, it is because of its price: For a very competitive price you have a very capable console whose features continue to shine years after its launch, making it a good purchase with or without an offer.

Compact and 100% digital, the Series S is Xbox's most compact console to date. Perfect for those who don't want their console to take up too much space. Despite its size, offers 1080p internal HDR resolution and supports 4K HDRin addition to supporting up to 120 frames per second.

Y forget about waiting with its ultra-fast 512 GB SSD– Almost instantaneous loads to immerse you in the action without interruptions. Besides, You can experience incredible realism with detailed lights and reflections thanks to Raytracing. And with Dolby Atmos and 3D Spatial Audio, you'll feel like you're in the center of your game, with audio that completely surrounds you.

And what about full backward compatibility? You will be able to play your favorite Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles directly on your Series S. Above all, thanks to Game Passwhich allows you to access a catalog of more than 150 exceptional games, including exclusive releases from the day they are released.

A perfect Christmas gift

The price reduction on the Xbox Series S and Series X couldn't have come at a better time. With Christmas just around the corner, what better gift than a next-generation console at such an affordable price? Whether it's for you or someone special, these deals are the perfect opportunity to jump into the next generation of gaming.

So now you know, take advantage of these offers before they run out: the Series S for 229.99 euros and the Series X for 419 euros. Happy holidays and enjoy playing!

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.