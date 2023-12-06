The release of the trailer for the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto has generated many things that can be summarized in several words: hype, speculation and controversy. The latter has been very notable for the fact that it was confirmed that it will be released, initially, only for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

And on social networks, several users have questioned the capacity of the Series S, the smallest and most economical version of the latest generation Microsoft console, and whether it will be able to withstand the graphical power promised by the next Rockstar Games game. . Such has been the debate, that It became a trend in X.

“In what world would anyone want to play GTA VI on a Series S?” the user questioned @Xvault2. Also, videos and photographs of users have gone viral who claim that the “downgrade” will be such that it will resemble the original Vice City game, which was released more than 20 years ago in 2002.

Faced with all the mockery and viral criticism, some Xbox players have responded to defend the Series S. “He went on to remember that the Series S, which is more next gen than the PS5, continues to give nightmares to the ‘impartial press’ and the healthy community” he wrote @SVillamil95. The check Mexican Gamer He also commented to praise the power it has “…to date it has been able to handle all the games and this technological marvel will be an important part of the sales of the Rockstar game even if it hurts.”

Likewise, they once again wanted to accuse the video game press of not being objective and in favor of PlayStation. “I told you that I was going to start the campaign against Series S, but all this is ‘sarcasm’, now KOTAKU is joining in,” he commented. The Locon Gamerwho shared a screenshot with an article from the aforementioned media that says ‘God, I hope my Xbox Series S can run GTA VI’.

Now, unlike the Nintendo Switch, the truth is that the Xbox console has been able to run the latest generation games such as the recent launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, one of the most demanding in terms of graphics power and storage, as shown in this Bit Analyst video.

Of course, developers such as those of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 have commented that several necessary sacrifices must be made during development so that games on Series S have a performance as good as on its older sister, which is why the Larian Studios’ RPG has not reached Microsoft machines. The truth is that we will see the final result in 2025 and we will see if Rockstars manages to fully exploit the capabilities of both consoles without having to sacrifice or reduce the capacity of their video game.

