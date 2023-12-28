Against all odds, Running Studios kept his word and released Baldur's Gate 3 in Xbox Series X|S this year. Unfortunately, the experience with GOTY 2023 has not been what was expected for many players due to a problem of Xbox.

Since the beginning of December, there a problem with save files, because sometimes they are deleted for no reason. As you can imagine, this is frustrating, since players can lose their games with too many hours. The point is that there is no definitive solution yet, but Xbox promised it is working hard to fix it.

Xbox promises to fix save issues in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 still has problems on Xbox

On December 11, Larian Studios released an update to try to fix the bug that randomly deletes games. However, the update was not enough, since everything indicates that the problem is on the part of Xbox and not the studio.

Larian members confirmed that Xbox is working to fix this annoying problem, since it is at the firmware level. However, he asked the players for patience, as Microsoft engineers are now enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

For this reason, it is expected that the problem will be solved at its roots sometime in January. Various players have reported that They lost games up to 20 hours into the gameso they demanded a fix before returning to the RPG.

“It's being worked on. It's the firmware side, which means Microsoft engineers are still working on it. It's the holidays, so a lot of people are off, but it's still really being researched. People are getting it.” is taking very seriously,” Larian confirmed.

