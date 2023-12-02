Are you having problems with your account? Xbox, the social functions and the cloud of your ecosystem? You are not the only one! The company confirmed that several Xbox Live services have intermittencies and problems, but that it is already working on a solution.

Everything indicates that the drop in services is related to Fortnite: Battle Royale, since the problems coincided with the start of El Big Bangseason finale event where Eminem will make a special appearance.

Find out: Microsoft spends this million a year to bring games to Xbox Game Pass

Related video: Xbox’s triumph was Jim Ryan’s defeat

Xbox Live suffers a crash right at the Fortnite event

According to the Xbox support page, there are sign-in issues on Xbox Live. Therefore, some users have difficulty using certain games, applications and social functions of the ecosystem. On the other hand, problems are reported with audio chat, so it is possible that more than one user has problems speaking and being heard in a game.

As if that were not enough, there are problems sending and receiving text messages. Another area affected is cloud gaming, so players may experience unexpected disconnections or their titles simply won’t launch through this service.

At the time of writing this, Xbox has already confirmed that it is working on a fix for all the issues. So it’s just a matter of waiting for the services to regularize. To the bad luck of many players, these problems coincided with the end of the Fortnite season event.

Xbox Live has problems

In case you missed it: Xbox hints at a surprise that would be related to Activision Blizzard and its games

Visit this link for more Xbox-related news.

Related video: Xbox Game Pass: 6 years of evolution

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News