Microsoft is now the new owner of Activision Blizzard, so gamers are hoping that some of their best titles will soon arrive on Xbox services and programs. Recently, Sarah Bondpresident of the brand, hinted at a possible surprise related to the popular study and backward compatibility.

Find out: Backwards compatibility on Xbox is at another level and no one will surpass it

Related video: Xbox’s triumph was Jim Ryan’s defeat

Backwards compatibility program could return soon thanks to Activision Blizzard

Will Activision Blizzard games become backwards compatible?

A few days ago, Bond made a mysterious post on social media that excited many players. In it he simply shared the logo of Xbox 360 And he did not say anything else. The community speculates that his message is related to the return of the backward compatibility program.

Many expect older Activision Blizzard games to join the feature, which offers titles from the past with substantial improvements for free. In fact, reports claim that it is very likely that the backward compatibility program will return after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In case you don’t remember, this initiative stopped in mid-November 2021, when it stopped receiving new titles. Xbox explained that nurturing the program was complicated, as it involved overcoming technical, licensing and legal barriers.

Now that you have Activision Blizzard games in your hands, it could be relatively simple to make more games backward compatible on Xbox Series refer to something else.

Of course, the idea of ​​reactivating the backward compatibility program excites gamers, who are willing to revive gems from the Xbox 360 era by Activision Blizzard. For now, we will have to wait to find out if this will become a reality.

Sarah Bond thrilled Xbox fans

In case you missed it: “Sony has to learn”, IlloJuan praises Xbox backwards compatibility

Here you will find all the news related to backward compatibility.

Related video: You’re wrong about what you know about backwards compatibility

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente