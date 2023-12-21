Al parecer, Xbox Game Pass will lose one of the most attractive games of its catalog before the end of the year. At least that's what he suggested a notification that players from various regions received by surprise in the official application of the service. We are referring to Grand Theft Auto V.

The popular game of Rockstar has been in Microsoft service on several occasions. The adventure of Franklin, Michael y Trevor he came back to Xbox Game Pass in July of this year, but everything indicates that its days are numbered again.

Various players received a notification stating that the title will leave the service's catalog before the end of the year, specifically the December 31. At the time of writing this, neither Microsoft nor Xbox have confirmed this drop.

The game has remained on Xbox Game Pass for quite a few months this year, and recently, joined the PlayStation Plus catalog. Thus, it seems only a matter of time before its departure from Microsoft service is confirmed.

On the other hand, we know that Xbox Game Pass will lose other attractive games before 2024 begins. For now, we will have to wait to find out more about it. Below you can see an image of the notification that some subscribers received.

