The era of commercials within the video game experience on consoles and PC outside of free-to-play is dangerously approaching. Paid advertising and its potential for generating income is a very tempting topic and it is enough for large companies to access it for everything to change. In that sense, this could arise from Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox thinks about a free version of Game Pass for some markets in exchange for watching ads

A report from TweakTown echoed one of the statements Tim Stuart, Xbox’s CFO, made during his presentation at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. Although the manager generated controversy, later extinguished by Phil Spencer, about the possibility of Xbox Game Pass reaching PlayStation and Nintendo, it was another of his statements that drew attention by opening the door to a business model in which Xbox Game Pass is offered for free in exchange for the user watching commercials.

In this regard, Tim Stuart pointed out that Xbox’s plan is to reach those hundreds of millions of players around the world but they understand that the economic and market conditions are not the same. Hence, in some areas, Microsoft Gaming is thinking about a variant of Xbox Game Pass that is free: “the vision I like to talk about is that we have game streaming on xCloud, so you can subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate and you can stream hundreds of games to any endpoint that has a browser experience. For models like Africa, India, Southeast Asia, maybe places where consoles are not at the top, you can say: hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds from an ad and then get 2 hours of video game streaming? In Africa, 50% of the population is 23 years old or younger with a growing disposable income base, everyone with cell phones and mobile devices, there is not much high level disposable income , generally speaking. So we can go in with our own business models and say that there are millions and millions of players that we would never have been able to reach.”

This is not the first time that Microsoft Gaming has touched on the topic of announcements related to Xbox Game Pass. Sarah Bond, current president and head of Xbox, mentioned this year that they are analyzing plans in this regard as a means of monetization that benefits not only the platform itself, but also the developers. Interestingly, the board also noted that one of the proposals is to have access to “timed” portions of the game in exchange for watching commercials as an incentive.

