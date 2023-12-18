The year is about to end and, with it, Xbox Game Pass will lose some more titles from its attractive catalog. The good news is that, at least for now, we know that there will be very few games that They will leave service at the end of Decemberso its users don't have much reason to be worried.

These games have their days numbered on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass will lose few games at the end of the year

According to the service application, they will only be 2 games that will leave the catalog at the end of the month. The first of them is Monster Train, a title that was very well received in Xbox Game Pass and that has remained on the platform for quite some time.

In case you don't know, the game Shiny Shoe y Good Shepherd Entertainment combines elements of deck building and real-time strategy, resulting in an addictive and quite entertaining experience.

On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass will also lose Naraka Bladepoint – Deluxe Edition. The title arrived in the service in June 2022, but now its days are numbered. Both games will no longer be available on consoles, PC and the cloud.

Mark your calendar, because your last chance to check them out will be December 31. So you still have a couple of weeks to meet them with your subscription. At the time of writing this, Microsoft has not announced the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the second half of December.

Visit this page to find out all the news related to Xbox Game Pass and its games.

