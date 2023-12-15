Xbox Game Pass had a great 2023, so Microsoft is already working so that the quality of the service's games does not decline in 2024. Other recently confirmed 2 attractive titles for the platform, which will be available during the first months of next year. The most interesting thing is that there is a day 1 premiere.

Find out: Xbox Game Pass received 2 great games that will make your subscription even more worth it

Related video: Xbox Game Pass: 6 years of evolution

Xbox Game Pass adds more interesting titles for 2024

Xbox Game Pass will receive interesting games during 2024

Some time ago, the service confirmed 30 attractive games for 2024. Subsequently, another 5 titles were revealed that will arrive on the platform as day 1 premieres. The good news for subscribers is that the list of games continues to increase as the days go by. .

Now, 2 other great titles were confirmed that will arrive in service during the first months of 2024. The first of these is Go Mecha Ball, a title from Whale Peak Games that will be launched directly on Xbox Game Pass next January 25.

It is an action-packed shooter with roguelite elements. The title takes players to a world with futuristic touches, where the mission will be to destroy hordes of enemies. For this there will be a wide variety of weapons and skills that will give a lot of excitement to the dynamic combats.

On the other hand, there is PlateUp!, an It's happening game that debuted last year and was acclaimed by critics and players. This is a cooking title where organization and cooperation is essential to emerge victorious.

The title will be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog next February 15. With this, there are already almost 40 titles confirmed for the service, so everything indicates that 2024 will be a great year for subscribers. Below you can see trailers of the new confirmed games:

In case you missed it: Xbox Game Pass would have a free version… in exchange for watching ads

Visit this page to find out all the news related to Xbox Game Pass and its games.

Related video: Xbox One: from failure to revolution

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente