Microsoft prepared very attractive titles to close the year of Xbox Game Pass with a flourish. The good news is that some of the biggest releases of the month are already here. Service just received a popular action title and an excellent RPG that lovers of the genre should not miss.

Great games from Ubisoft and Obsidian came to Xbox Game Pass

The time has come to save Yara thanks to Xbox Game Pass

One of the most notable news of the month comes from Ubisoft. We are referring to Far Cry 6, the most recent installment of the popular action franchise. The title puts you in the middle of a revolution, so you will join a guerrilla to try to stop the dictatorship of Antón Castillo.

To do this you must explore various locations in Yara in the role of Dani Rojas and fight for the freedom of the place. The Ubisoft title was well received among fans of the saga, so its arrival in Xbox Game Pass It is, without a doubt, good news.

On the other hand, Obsidian Entertainment prepared a surprise for users of the service, as it launched Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition for PC Game Pass. This edition of the RPG was already available on consoles, but now computer players can also enjoy it.

The package gives access to the base game and its various expansions, so it is the best way to enjoy the title and get to know the universe of Eora. For now, Microsoft has not revealed the titles that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the second half of December.

