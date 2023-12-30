2023 It has been one of the best years for video games, and that was reflected in the news that Xbox Game Pass received over the last 12 months. The service allows you to enjoy important premieres and all types of titles in exchange for a very affordable payment, making it one of the best options to have fun.

However, How much money did the service save you by offering you so many attractive titles in 2023? Fortunately, we already have the answer and it will surely surprise you, since the sum of the total cost of all the games you received amounts to thousands and thousands of dollars.

Xbox Game Pass saved you a lot of money in 2023

TrueAchievements took on the task of adding up the prices of all the games that were added to Xbox Game Pass throughout 2023. The total figure is made up of the full price of each of the titlesso any type of discount was left aside.

To everyone's surprise, Xbox Game Pass offered games worth almost $9000 USD this year. To be exact, the value of the games totaled $8763 USDthat is, close to $148,717 MXN in the current change. This is a surprising figure, as it far exceeds the value of 1 year of subscription to the service.

Xbox Game Pass offered exciting day 1 releases this year, including Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Hi-Fi Rush, and many more. In addition, it had important third-party titles and independent productions that were very attractive to players.

We recently learned that Microsoft It costs him a million a year to bring games to his popular service. According to the details, the company invests more than $1,000 million a year in third-party games alone. Despite this, Phil SpencerCEO of Microsoft Gaming, highlighted that its business model is profitable.

Because of this, the tech giant is expected to continue investing a lot of money in the service in 2024 and beyond. With this, it seeks to expand the Xbox ecosystem to as many devices as possible. What was your favorite title that you enjoyed thanks to Xbox Game Pass this year?

