Microsoft has looked for alternatives to make Xbox Game Pass increasingly accessible. In 2022, he confirmed Xbox Game Pass Friends & Familya new and attractive plan to share all the benefits of the service with several people at a very attractive price.

The thing is that it only reached certain countries and, since then, we have had no more information about it. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, knows that many are wondering what will happen to the family plan. Fortunately, the manager already gave an answer.

Phil Spencer reveals what happened to the Xbox Game Pass family plan

Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is still in planning

In case you don’t remember, Xbox concluded the preliminary testing phase of Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family in July. He stated that he would analyze player feedback to offer a better alternative in the future, but did not detail what changes he would make or when they would be ready.

Now, Spencer reiterated that this subscription is still in plans and that they launched it only in some regions in order to receive feedback. His goal is for the new option to be beneficial for both developers and players, so they are looking for that balance.

The manager added that the objective of the family plan is for everyone involved to “win.” For this reason, it wants to offer even more value to subscribers, but without neglecting what they offer to developers and studios.

“Yes, there is a roadmap for the Xbox Game Pass family plan. We put it on the market to learn. It is important for us, and for everyone, to understand that Game Pass is primarily driven by content from our partners.”

“(…) We have to continue building a service that works for creators for Xbox Game Pass. So we do some testing, we look at what’s happening in the market and we share that data with our partners,” Spencer said.

Unfortunately, he did not give any more information about it. For this reason, the release date of Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is still a big mystery. Hopefully, we’ll have news on this plan during the first few months of next year.

