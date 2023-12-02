Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King has potential beyond what happens with Call of Duty and the mobile gaming sector. The company’s catalog has franchises that have been forgotten waiting for a good moment to resurface and this could be the opportunity thanks to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass would be the key to bringing back franchises forgotten by Activision

Will Guitar Hero return after the purchase of Activision Blizzard?

During an interview conducted by Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, spoke about the possibilities for Activision Blizzard franchises that have been silent to return now that the company belongs to Microsoft. In this regard, the manager pointed out that he has been unaware of Activision Blizzard’s decisions until before the acquisition so he cannot comment on it, but now that the situation has changed the option could be on Xbox Game Pass: “what we see “Game Pass is a service that supports all types of games, from the biggest games to obscure indie games you didn’t know you’d love until you played it.”

Phil Spencer thinks that the diversity of games on Xbox Game Pass will help the return of old IPs

In that sense, Spencer stated that Microsoft Gaming’s creative and business model favors the diversity of proposals and this could be transferred to the IPs that now belong to them: “when you look at the things we have done in the last 12 months. If you look in games like Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, long-term investment in games like Grounded, all of these games have been really successful for us in our subscription and on our platform. The diversity of business models allows us to invest in different types of content and still be financially successful with it. When we look at the Bethesda game catalog, we get very excited. We look at the Activision and Blizzard catalog, we get very excited about the things we can do.”

Finally, Spencer mentioned that they will review and talk with the Activision Blizzard teams to find out about their projects, but he did not close the door on a return of franchises: “ss soon, so we have to talk to the teams that have all the staff and that are already working. You have to make sure that those teams have a passion for what they want to work on. I will say that the diversity in the business models that we have at Microsoft Gaming really allows us to support different types of games, different sizes of games, and not all “The games we build have to be the kind of games that take up all your time.”

In relation to these statements, the return of franchises such as Blizzard’s StarCraft and Activision’s Guitar Hero has been hinted at thanks to the purchase of Microsoft, but so far there is nothing official. However, in a previous interview, Phil Spencer himself mentioned that returns via remakes and remasters may be possible thanks to the Xbox Game Pass model, so it would be a matter of time.

