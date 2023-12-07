We are talking about Soup, an indie game inspired by Studio Ghibli films.

Xbox Game Pass continues to be nourished with games that promise a lot, at the same time that it already offers a more than notable catalog.

Join the conversation

Xbox Game Pass is probably the most notable service in our industry, which has inspired many other companies or offered us similar experiences. For those who are not so used to this type of services, we are talking about a subscription with which players can enjoy a catalog of games in which we can find great games. To the joy or misfortune of many users, this library changes over time, removing and adding video games from time to time, and although it may seem very soon, we have now met a game that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass during next year 2024.

We are referring to Soup, a very particular title that had gone under the radar of many usersplanning to launch during the second quarter of 2024, as revealed on its Steam page.

All this It was recently revealed during an Xbox event in Brazilin which not only news has been offered about games already released, but also announcements have been made like this one that we mentioned today.

A game inspired by Studio Ghibli

According to Xbox Wire, We are talking about “a game inspired by works by Miyazaki, Coco or THE Little Prince”something that we can notice from the first moment with its aesthetics, but that also promises to have some importance in its plot and playability.

We also know that it will be an emotional story, in which we will be able to give value to everything we discard. This, as well as the artistic style of the game, has been made clear by a trailer revealed during this event, which has managed to convince a wide variety of Xbox users.

Unfortunately, as we have already mentioned, we still don’t have a dateneither for its launch nor for its arrival on Xbox Game Pass, although taking into account that it is scheduled to be launched during 2024, we can expect it to arrive on the Microsoft service from day one.

In principle, Soup is only announced for Xbox and PC consolesso if you are users of another platform you will probably have to wait a while for it to be released for your console, as happened recently with Planet of Lana.

Join the conversation