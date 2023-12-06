Xbox Game Pass has established itself as the most popular gaming service on the market thanks to its diverse and extensive offering. Subscribers enjoyed great titles on 2023and everything seems to indicate that the good streak will continue in 2024. We say this because others have already been confirmed 5 games that will join the catalog.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the subscription service will receive many day 1 premieres during 2024. We already know that members will be able to enjoy more of 30 new gamesincluding highly anticipated offerings such as Persona 3 Reload, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and STALKER 2.

Luckily, the surprises continue. What happens is that more titles have just been confirmed that will debut in 2024 and will be available from the first moment in the bookstore of Xbox Game Pass.

These games will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2024

This week the live broadcast of the event took place Day of the Devs + Wholesome Snack, where multiple independent studios revealed their projects and shared new developments. That was the perfect setting to remind the audience that new indie games launching in 2024 will also come to the Microsoft service.

In the broadcast, it was confirmed that the following video games will arrive on Xbox Game Pass next year:



Flock

Open Roads

Nirvana Noir

Lightyear Frontier

Botany Manor

These 5 indie games will be day 1 premieres on Xbox Game Pass in 2024

Although we already knew for a long time that some proposals on the list, such as Flock and Nirvana Noir, were going to debut day 1 on the subscription service, it is good that the companies confirm that these plans are still on, especially when the year is very close. close to finishing.

Annapurna Interactive’s Open Roads will debut next February 22, 2024while FRAME BREAK’s Lightyear Frontier will arrive sometime in March. Botany Manor, developed by Balloon Studios, will join the Microsoft service catalog during the spring of next year. Lastly, Flock and Nirvana Noir lack a release date.

But tell us, which title do you plan to try? Let us read you in the comments.

