Microsoft has shown great interest in artificial intelligence and it is thought to have an advantage in a new technological race against other companies. The possibilities for the future are many and in the case of video games it seems an inevitable reality, although it would also be the beginning of an era never seen before in gaming, as Xbox warns.

Xbox thinks AI will allow anyone to make a video game

During his participation in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit (via VGC) Tim Stuart, chief financial officer of Xbox, spoke about the changes that the video game industry could undergo in the future with the rise of artificial intelligence tools. According to the manager, advances in this sector could lead to an era in which anyone with a good idea can create a video game since the process would become simpler, at least on a certain level and not with respect to high-quality productions or complexity.

In that sense. Tim Stuart stated: “Anyone in this room is a game developer. The barista at your local Starbucks has an amazing idea for a game and can now use Copilot and AI to create a great mobile experience.”

AI will cause changes in the artistic section and level development in video games

Subsequently, the Xbox manager pointed out that although the future of gaming with more advanced AI tools seems somewhat distant, it is something that can be accelerated at the least expected moment and he thinks that the first thing we will see in this regard will be related to the creation of scenarios. and the artistic section: “a fairly rapid acceleration in the process of creating and combining art, code and level design, which will lead to developing some great games in a short time.”

Currently, there is a video game development scene that has moved from indie efforts towards a less specialized audience thanks to platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite that offer users the possibility of creating a gaming proposal without so many complications.

In recent weeks, Microsoft was in the middle of the controversy over OpenAI, a company specialized in artificial intelligence tools and responsible for ChatGPT, as an internal situation resulted in the dismissal of Sam Altman as general director. Microsoft then put pressure on the company by announcing that Altman would join them in a very advanced AI program. In the end, OpenAI reconsidered its decision, Altman returned as CEO, and Microsoft was stronger than ever in the nascent artificial intelligence sector.

