The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in creative processes has generated controversy because it is thought that indiscriminate and unregulated use will affect workers and the works themselves. Gaming is no stranger to this and at this time dealing with this issue is not a good idea, much less creating content and recently Xbox experienced it in front of social media users.

ID@Xbox angered the indie community

In the midst of this year's Christmas celebration, Xbox's independent games division, ID@Xbox, published a message for the occasion seeking interactions with the community asking what their favorite indie titles were. However, the responses were not those desired by the Microsoft brand since Twitter users | X immediately detected that the image accompanying the message had been made with AI, so they were quick to criticize Xbox for its lack of tact with this controversial issue.

Xbox made its fans angry by using AI for this post

In this regard, some users of the social network pointed out to Xbox that using an AI tool that replaces the artistic work of a creative is something that goes against the very concept of the independent video game scene, hence they considered that the image created by This route was a bad decision.

My favorite indie game was “paying actual artists instead of pushing horrific AI slop you fucking leeches” https://t.co/7Hnaw5z146 pic.twitter.com/Hfbu7E6TkQ — Matt B (@matto_bii) December 27, 2023

Faced with the wave of criticism against the ID@Xbox publication, the account had no choice but to delete the Christmas message, confirming that it was done with AI and that it was aware of the public's reaction because until now it has a negative perception of these tools within the video game development process, although it is known that studios have used them in recent years.

