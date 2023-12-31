Game Pass continues to be a fantastic service for computer and console users, but recently we wanted to know – about the games added to the service in 2023 – how much it would have cost us to buy it; and it seems to be quite a bit.

When playing on PCSteam Deck, Xbox One and/or Xbox Series X|S, it is inevitable to fall into the temptation of Game Pass. Microsoft has continued to fuel the gaming service in 2023, it is now estimated to have been worth almost $9,000.

This year – almost over at the time of writing this article – has been one marked by lights and shadows, but the company has not stopped adding games.

The company has begun to see the fruits of these studio purchases and game development at Xbox Game Studiosalthough it has not always turned out equally well.

And as for where those results are seen the most, it has been on Xbox Game Pass. He ssubscription service focused on games has served Microsoft to get your chest out.

Now, how much did they add in gaming value to said service? In July we saw prices rise and Phil Spencer warned that future price increases were “inevitable”.

TrueAchievements has done its own internal math and calculations, but it seems that this still looks quite rosy as we get closer to 2024.

How much gaming value did Microsoft add to Xbox Game Pass in 2023?

The aforementioned website has collected some data, very interesting in all things, regarding the total value of the added games for all platforms alike.

This has been the total added value in terms of Xbox Game Pass games (and its full price) in 2023, which is as follows:

$8,763 in North America. £7,695 in the UK. 11,425 CA$ in Canada. A$13,392 in Australia. €8,879 in Europe. 36898 R$ in Brazil.

This year there have been AAAs like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall. Along with them, third-party games have been added such as Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atomic Heart, Dead Space and Remnant 2 at the very least.

Excellent indies have also arrived like Cocoon, Sea of ​​Stars and many other names. A 2024 is expected to be just as explosive as the one that is leaving.

Now it is known – according to estimates – that Xbox added games to Game Pass worth almost $9,000 this 2023so perhaps next year will be difficult to overcome.