It has taken about 22 weeks since its launch, but Threads has finally arrived in Europe, ergo in Spain. Threads is set to be the main rival of Twitter / X and, as it could not be otherwise, Xataka already has its official profile on the platform so you can follow all the technological information from there. And something else, everything is said.

What is Threads. It is the new social network of the Meta ecosystem. Those who use Twitter will feel a familiar scent in Threads, as it is very similar. It is a social network very focused on text, interactions, community and conversation with two feeds: “For you” (personalized by the algorithm and dedicated to user discovery) and “Following” (to see the posts of users). users we already follow).

What we will do in Threads. At Xataka we like to be everywhere, that's how we are. We are on TikTok, we are on Telegram, we are on WhatsApp and now we are on Threads. We want to accompany you regardless of the platform you want to use to inform yourself about technology and science and, ultimately, turn Threads into a meeting point for technology enthusiasts. As always, any feedback is welcome.

How to follow us on Threads. The new Meta platform can be accessed in two ways: with or without Instagram. You can create an account from scratch or, if you prefer, you can log in with Instagram. The most interesting part of the second option is that it allows you to follow your Instagram followers and have them do the same with you (if you wish, you can always make the profile private). If you log in with Instagram and already follow us on Instagram, you will find us in the list offered by Threads. If not, just click directly on this link and you will go directly to our profile, where we already have more than 73,000 people.

Xataka is not the only Webedia media in Threads. In addition to Xataka, in Threads you can also now follow other Webedia Spain media, namely: Sensacine, 3DJuegos, Directo al Paladar and Trendencias. See you on Threads!

