In its Must Have series, Panini compiles the time of writer Peter Milligan in the X-Men with artists such as Salvador Larroca and Roger Cruz.

The beginning of the century was not the best time for the X-Men, irregular stages, crossovers of little interest and the Marvel crisis hit the mutant franchise. It was Grant Morrison who was the only one who could succeed in this journey through the desert. It was Peter Milligan’s turn to take care of the new era that would come from Joe Quesada to Marvel in the X-Men. The result has always been controversial and the resolution of its changes very quickly by the publisher leaves an ambiguous message about the stage: was it original and groundbreaking, perhaps too much, and did it have to be corrected and put on the traditional path, or, was it so disastrous that it had to be forgotten quickly?

A very original author

While all of Marvel was revolutionized by the authors coming from the independent world at the hands of Joe Quesada, the mutants recovered Chris Claremont and an author who had signed some notable series in the Distinguished Competition and who had created a cult series with X Statix : Peter Milligan.

The Scotsman did not quite gel in superhero stories. The opportunity to write a legendary series like X Men was a golden offer to make it clear that his work was not only limited to cult or niche series, he could write a best-seller. The result made a few things clear: Peter Milligan is very original. What he likes to write was not what the super sector usually reads; that the popular mutants are the ones that generate the most sales, although the secondary ones that gain prominence can become protagonists and that altering the status quo at Marvel is almost impossible.

Golgotha

And so again there were two different X-Men (okay, Wolverine was always present) and the one Milligan chose included some main characters and recovered other more ignored ones such as Kaos and Polaris. Supported by Salvador Larroca in a notable transitional stage between his current totally digital style and his first steps in this way of working. The writer took us to a war against a being that could read minds, control them and fill them with illusions, fantasies or nightmares: Golgotha. An adventure in polo that was powerfully reminiscent of John Carpenter’s The Thing, and that with the antagonist’s powers not only promoted paranoia but also the lowest passions. The resolution is tough. Something that is not usually typical of the Patrol, making it clear that Milligan had another way of working.

And while the main plot was developing, behind the scenes Gambit and Rogue were going through their umpteenth crisis as a couple. This time promoted by someone very interested in their breakup. This plot will continue and will be key to the great saga that Milligan was preparing. But not only the Cajun was going to be a victim of the Scotsman’s evil mind, there was always a plan for several mutants, an apocalyptic plan that included visions, aliens, and Doop.

But Dynasty of M and M-Day changed everything in the mutant franchise, and it was up to the writer to deal with it. The best way, with the consequences, which left fear and changes that no one expected, and reversing changes and decisions from other series is something that suits the writer a lot. But he was not as lucid as he had intended. Even more so when in the middle he had a crossover with Black Panther. The character was living a new era of brilliance with Gregory Hudlin, and Ororo as an African goddess had her place in his story, as well as in T’Challa’s heart. This small impasse interrupted the rhythm of the series, but it was interesting enough not to turn out to be a bad one-time event.

The Blood of Apocalypse

And Milligan arrived at what was going to be his great story. The Blood of Apocalypse. The great mutant villain had a plan for the world to evolve, change, into a paradise where only the fit, the strong, survive. But although the intention was good and caused interest, the development turned into an event with some high moments but very flat. The script twists added confusion and an unattractive sense of improvisation, and the outcome is still an expected anticlimax. After this time Milligan would abandon the series in the hands of new authors, who had much more fortune with new and revolutionary ideas.

The art ran through Salvador Larroca for most of the series with contributions from Roger Cruz and Aaron Lopresti. The artistic regularity and spectacularity of the Valencian raised the quality of the stage, but did not raise it enough to stand out among the multiple eras of the X Men.

