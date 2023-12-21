Suara.com – Social media X (formerly Twitter) experienced technical problems today, Thursday (21/12/2023). Both the website and the mobile app simply display “Welcome to your timeline.”

When searched, the original replies and tweets from all accounts had disappeared, although the account profiles were still visible. Apparently, the platform is facing massive outages and is inaccessible to users.

According to Downdetector, there have been more than 70,000 reports from users complaining about not being able to use the platform. Until now, there is still no information about the cause of this problem.

When investigated, the X down problem does not only occur in Indonesia. A number of countries have experienced this, from India to the United States. However, it is estimated that this problem will impact users worldwide.

After this problem emerged, Twitter Indonesia's Trending Topic was occupied by “Ini Twitter” and “Ini X” with a total of 538,000 tweets and 11,100 tweets respectively.

Twitter down. (screenshot)

Unfortunately, when searched, not a single tweet made by the user appeared. The application only displays the statement “No results for this Twitter”.

Overall, users can create and post tweets, but they are not visible to anyone because the timeline appears empty.

This is not the first time X has experienced interference. Elon Musk's platform also experienced downtime in March and July 2023.

In July, Downdetector reported that at least 13,000 users reported outages.

Thus, on March 6 2023, X was down for several hours. A number of users complained of not being able to use it normally or having problems when trying to access links, images and videos.