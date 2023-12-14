Il set of tank protectors Wunderlich is designed to match the design of the Ducati Multistrada V4 and V4 S. The three pads effectively protect against scratches, damage and abrasions in all places where you normally come into contact with the tank. The protectors optimize posture and knee position and guarantee better grip with the motorbike. All this increases the feeling with the motorbike, enriching the experience and pleasure of riding. The “pads” are self-adhesive and made of high-quality, impact-resistant, slightly abrasive (non-slip) black plastic.

Features in brief

Can be combined with the Ducati Multistrada V4 and V4 SI, new pads guarantee effective protection against scratches and small impacts. They offer excellent grip, increasing the feeling with the motorbike. Stable even when exposed to extreme temperatures. Resistant to almost all chemical products. Resistant to UV rays.

Specifications

Material: semi-rigid integral polyurethane foamThickness: 4 mmMade in Germany

Color: nero

PREZZO: 51.16 euros (VAT included)