The new ELEPHANT SPORT EDITION tank bag, developed by Wunderlich for the Ducati DesertX, is equipped with a non-deformable compartment that offers stability and protection to the luggage inside and is designed not to move even at high speeds.

The lid on the upper side has a versatile support system similar to the military MOLLE system which consists of oval openings, placed at regular intervals, to each of which additional bags can be easily attached. The adjustable net, made with an elastic arranged in a zig-zag, serves to quickly hold gloves and other objects, while a handle is provided for transport.

Features in brief

Ideal for daily use. Easy to assemble/disassemble thanks to the LOXX snap buttons with which it is equipped. Sporty shaped bag, easily accessible and with a large and functional space. Cordura® TrueLock™ fabric impregnated with fluorocarbons. Water-repellent Protected access to the E-CONNECT cable Blue internal lining that creates the usual high contrast background useful for identifying even the smallest travel tools Equipped on the upper part with an attachment system for other bags similar to the military MOLLE system Adjustable zig-zag elastic on the part upper to quickly lock gloves and other accessories. The zip system, water-repellent and dust-proof, is equipped with ergonomic and non-slip zips, easily usable even with gloves. Convenient carrying handle. Optimized dimensions and robustness. Maximum shape stability Safe hold and maximum protection of the luggage inside thanks to the great stability guaranteed even at high speeds Sold inside the Wunderlich waterproof luggage bag (44000-xxx)