The team has grown from one to three cars, adding another car in the flagship GTP category and expanding its reach with a new entry in the GTD Class.

To prepare for the 2024 season, which will begin with the 24h of Daytona on January 27, the new team tackled the Florida track for three days of testing.

The #10 Acura ARX-06 GTP, with starters Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque, joined by 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, ran 145 laps. Brendon Hartley, also part of the endurance line-up, was the only one missing from the test.

The #40 Acura, which ran 199 laps, saw the participation of Louis Delétraz and the return of Jordan Taylor, as well as 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button – added only for the 24h – and IndyCar star Colton Herta , who will participate in endurance races.

“The new season is already starting, a few months after the last race; for me it’s a bit strange because the team has grown so much for two cars. Not just double the people, but almost triple. And above all here we have almost all the drivers for Daytona. So, dealing with all of that, especially with me being a part of WTR Andretti for the last three years, it’s totally different. It almost feels like being on a brand new team, with just a few people that they’re the same. But other than that, these new people are integrating very well,” Albuquerque said.

“And with the #40, Louis, who we already knew from last year, plus Jordan, and the new guys integrate perfectly. We are having fun in this process of getting to know each other and we are making progress.”

“We were very competitive on Wednesday. We know what to get. We’re setting up the car completely differently than a year ago when we were here at Daytona. So, as always, I’m enjoying my time behind the wheel and being with the squad”.

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#40: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, Jenson Button

Ericsson added: “It already seems like the group is gelling very well. There are eight of us, so it’s very nice to have so many good and talented drivers in a group like this.

“Working together with the team, getting to know the car and the teammates and working together is worth a lot for the future. It’s only my second time at Daytona and in endurance racing, so it’s all very new for me, and that’s why it’s so It’s nice to have teammates like Filipe, Ricky and Brendon. Learning from them and listening to them helps a lot when learning about this type of car.”

After spending the previous four seasons with Corvette Racing, Jordan Taylor returns to see the familiar face of his brother Ricky, but also of Button, with whom he worked together on NASCAR’s Garage 56 program for the 24 Hours of Le Mans last June.

“When we were looking for drivers, we didn’t just want guys who were fast, but also guys who fit well with the personality of the team and who wanted to do well for the team around them,” Jordan Taylor told Motorsport.com.

“Jenson is perfect from a personal point of view. And then I think from a performance point of view, obviously his past speaks for itself. But I think for us, with all these new technologies on the cars, it will be very interesting to have his point from his background in F1 and Super GT to see what he thinks and what ideas he has that can help us move in a positive direction.”

“I think we will have a lot of interesting aspects from the point of view of Marcus Ericsson, Colton and Jenson: a lot of different perspectives from different contexts that will bring a lot of new input.”

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#40: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Jenson Button, #10: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Marcus Ericsson

Another key factor is that Button gained some GTP experience in the JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 at Petit Le Mans in October, finishing fifth overall.

“Yeah, last year he wanted to get back into high-level sportscar racing, so it was nice that he got a little taste of the Petit,” Jordan Taylor said.

“There’s no doubt he would have been fast and competitive right away. And I think over the years he’s talked to my dad about trying to race Daytona in the past. This year, everything aligned, obviously I got to getting to know him a little at Garage 56. So, I helped a lot. We needed a strong fourth driver and he was perfect in every way.”

The #45 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 completed 161 laps with regular drivers Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal, joined by endurance co-driver Graham Doyle and Daytona-only co-driver Ashton Harrison.