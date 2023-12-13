Suara.com – Indonesian men's singles badminton player, Anthony Ginting, went through a tight and tiring match to beat Kodai Naraoka to win the first win in the 2023 BWF World Tour Finals (WTF) group stage in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday (13/12).

Ginting beat the second ranked men's singles from Japan with a rubber game 10-21, 21-10, 21-18 which was recorded in a match lasting 72 minutes.

“In the first game, I couldn't apply the strategy consistently even though it was quite good at the start. Likewise, in the second game, I think Kodai wasn't able to adapt to the field optimally,” said Ginting as reported by Antara, Wednesday (13/12).

After losing badly in the opening game, the 4th ranked badminton player responded by winning the second game.

Ginting was more comfortable playing in the second game. He was able to read the pattern and direction of Kodai's punches, thereby securing a number of returns and taking point after point.

Ginting's revenge in the second game was served by reversing Kodai's winning score in the opening game.

The feud between Ginting and Kodai continued into the third game and was busy. In this deciding game, the game of both players has improved and they rarely make their own mistakes.

The battle for points was tight, forcing Kodai to speed up the tempo of the game. This made Ginting difficult and fell behind until the interval.

Ginting, who was initially thought to have lost, actually provided shock therapy to his opponent by winning seven points in a row towards the end of the game.

Ginting, who was already 12-17 behind, turned away from Kodai's points with a 19-17 lead.

“After being quite far behind, I didn't think too much about points but how to focus on implementing strategy, not rushing, and that allowed me to control the game well. I suppressed his playing pattern, then attacked back quickly too,” Ginting said.

With these results, Ginting secured one winning point in the preliminary phase of Group A men's singles BWF World Tour Finals 2023.