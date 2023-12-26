Suara.com – Apple often warns its users to use licensed or official accessories.

Even though companies have repeatedly warned about risks such as overheating and fire hazards, many of us don't take these warnings seriously.

It seems that all of this is not just a warning, as reported by the Gizmochina page, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

The charging cable is melting on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Gizmochina)

A Reddit user named NoisilyMarvellous recently shared the dangers of using cheap or fake accessories in a post.

He revealed how connecting his newly purchased iPhone 15 Pro Max to a charger resulted in the cable melting, causing his hands and phone to burn.

After carefully examining the image, the first detail that is visible is that the charging cable used is not a genuine Apple product.

“I knew the iPhone 15 Pro Max got hot, but after using it for a month, my iPhone got so hot while charging overnight that it actually left burns on my fingers,” said Reddit User.

“When I removed the charger, part of the plastic melted, leaving burn marks on the body and the metal part of the USB-C port stuck in the phone,” he added.

It is important to note that using accessories from brands other than Apple will not damage your phone.

Using a product from an unknown brand just because it is cheap, can have serious consequences, as happened with NoisilyMarvellous and their $1000 plus phones.

Previously, Apple issued a warning against using chargers and cables that are not certified or original.

Apple recently released a support document warning customers against using chargers and cables from other brands.

Illustration of an iPhone charger/iPhone charging.

According to the company, using products from other manufacturers may cause problems.