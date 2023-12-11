Today we have news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons and how it could improve for future installments, paying attention to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Specifically, it seems that GameRant has launched a proposal where the next Animal Crossing would be based on a free model like the one Disney Dreamlight Valley was going to have. In this way, the following pros and cons stand out:

Pros of a free model:

Player base expansion: Offering a free version of Animal Crossing could appeal to a broader audience, including those unwilling to pay for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Possible migration of disenchanted players: Players who are disappointed by Disney Dreamlight Valley’s decision not to be free-to-play might consider trying Animal Crossing if it becomes free-to-play. This could result in more players for AC.

Direct competition: By offering a free-to-play alternative in the same genre, AC could directly compete with Disney Dreamlight Valley and potentially surpass it in terms of player base.

Cons of a free model:

Risk of discontent: Fans of the Animal Crossing series might be dissatisfied if the next game adopts a free-to-play model, as this could lead to the inclusion of paid elements that were not present in previous games.

Possible criticisms about monetization: Transitioning to a free-to-play model could raise concerns about game monetization, such as microtransactions, ads, or artificial limitations designed to encourage players to spend money.

Changes in the essence of the game: By switching to a free-to-play model, the game could move away from the traditional Animal Crossing experience and adopt more revenue-oriented gameplay elements.

As you can see for yourselves, if the next Animal Crossing game adopts a free-to-play model, it could attract new players and compete with Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, this runs the risk of disgruntling more traditional fans and raising concerns about the game’s monetization. The decision will depend on how Nintendo balances expanding the player base with preserving the essence of the series.

