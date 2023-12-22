Worldcoin, which gives tokens to all those who register, has stopped scanning irises Brazil, France and India. This means that the digital identity and cryptocurrency initiative promoted by Sam Altman will not be able to incorporate new members in the aforementioned countries since the capture of biometric data is essential to register users.

The gateway to the project, which is getting closer to reaching three million users, is a metallic sphere known as Orb, which is like a small computer with a lens capable of scanning people's irises in less than a minute to complete the record. This device, precisely, is the one that is distributed in a dozen countries around the world.

Orbs no longer work in some countries

Well, as TechCrunch points out, the Orbs have stopped working in Brazil, France and India, countries where Worldcoin had attracted large numbers of users willing to allow the capture of their biometric data. But the successful rollout also came with some privacy concerns from some local regulators.

In France, for example, the National Commission for Informatics and Liberties (CNIL) launched a formal investigation into the operation of Worldcoin. “The legality of this collection seems questionable, as do the conditions for storing biometric data,” the agency said last July in statements to the Reuters news agency.





Worldcoin has stated since its inception that the system has been built taking into account the privacy protection of individuals. In a report previously published in Xataka, from the firm's European offices they stated that “after registration, all images are deleted immediately. They never leave the Orb's RAM.”

Likewise, they point out that the main components of the Orb engineering as well as part of the system code is openly available on GitHub. Certainly, there are still elements that are not public, but this is due to the fact that at this stage of the project that has not yet come to an end, “safety and quality are being prioritized over speed.”

TechCrunch points out that Tools for Humanity, the firm behind Worldcoin, brought the Orb to many markets this year Limited Timeso the cessation of operations of these devices in Brazil, France and India could also respond to this strategy of temporary positions aimed at attracting new users to register for a certain time.

Images: Worldcoin

In Xataka: The latest application of AI gives goosebumps: defeat a GeoGuessr legend by locating photos