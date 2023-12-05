Saber Interactive has released the new World War Z: Aftermath DLC “Valley of the Zeke”. Players will be able to immerse themselves in the premium campaign set in Arizona with three new maps and four survivors to move through the gaming experience. Today’s “Valley of the Zeke” update also includes a variety of free content for all owners of the original World War Z and World War Z: Aftermath.

New types of zombie enemies appearing in all episodes: the Juggernaut, a special zombie unit that relentlessly charges at anything in its path, and new military zombies equipped with additional combat armor. The De50 Heavy Pistol will also be available, a large-caliber firearm with enormous destructive power.

Previous article

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is available today