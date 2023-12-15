It will not be unusual to see people dressed as anime characters on the streets this day, and everyone will surely head to the meetings, festivals and workshops that will be held this day to celebrate World Otaku Day, that it is not official nor is it convened by any recognized organization, but that in a certain way it must be, well, we already know: no matter how large your community is, being an otaku is being a bit of an outsider.

The same word that defines them, “otaku”, which comes from the concept of “other people's house” and can be translated as “you”, is used as an honorific treatment in the second person, and It was used by attendees at early manga and anime conventions and clubs to be respectful of strangers while also treating them in a friendly and enthusiastic manner. which already gives an idea of ​​how these people felt among a crowd with whom they had a lot in common but with whom they had a hard time relating.

Currently, anyone who likes Japanese pop culture can consider themselves an otaku and demonstrate their hobbies with pride, but when the word was adopted it had a much more negative concept.

On December 15, 1983, journalist Nakamori Akio published in the Manga Burikko magazine the article “The city is full of otakus”, where he criticized the physical appearance of those attending this type of convention, and the concept would become much murkier in the late 1980s, when Tsutomu Miyazaki, a child murderer whose actions shocked Japan, was called in the press “The Otaku Killer” because the Police found numerous volumes of manga and anime in his home.

The truth is that in that country the word not only defines pop culture lovers, but also anyone who makes their hobby a way of life, and who Manga, anime and video games have become a core part of Japan's economy and prestige in the world; for example, today's celebration, where proud otakus return to the publication date of that article that reviled them to joyfully show what makes them happy and friends.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions