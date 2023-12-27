In case you have never delved into this iconic video game saga, we tell you that World of Warcraft allows those who want to start their adventure in the title to play a trial version. Period that is limited to the maximum level of 25, which obviously considerably restricts the content that can be played. But this has not stopped a WoW streamer from managing to defeat the game's bosses, which exceed him by more than 30 levels.

This content creator, nicknamed But he has been doing it successfully, albeit with the help of some technique, in addition to his ability for the game.

Xaryu has been participating in the World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery and as we anticipated, he has done so by defying the game's logic by defeating much more powerful enemies. So far, the content creator has managed to face and defeat bosses like Mor'Ladim, in addition to excelling in PvP raids. However, many of these achievements have a special technique that can be seen as a trick, especially against the final bosses of some areas, designed to be defeated in groups.

And while part of the raid focuses on combat, there are some healers who choose not to join the battle, their main function being to immediately revive fallen heroes. This is what Xaryu has done, campaigning and staying in a safe place to resurrect his fallen allies, thus demonstrating his ingenuity more than her skills, while still making her feat impressive.

