On World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore servers, like other titles where this mode is implemented, things are taken very seriously, and dying means losing your character forever. But despite this, some expert players venture into duels that could make them lose everything, like a couple of players who fought for almost a minute, until one passed away.

This was recorded in a clip that, at the time of writing this note, has more than 96,000 views on Twitch. Video that has attracted attention, since in this duel, one of the combatants loses his character forever and, along with this, a large number of hours invested in the game to reach the current level.

One of these duels took place recently, which was watched live on Twitch, as one of the players was the World of Warcraft streamer known as Xaryu. Combat that also attracted attention, because generally, a warrior should have few chances against a magician. And the latter has among its advantages, being able to teleport far, freeze and slow down the warrior, in order to gain additional time with an ice block.

But to the surprise of many and amidst the frantic comments of viewers in the chat on his Twitch channel, the streamer achieved victory, which clearly moved him beyond measure. And when he defeated his opponent, he can be heard saying, still amazed: “What did I just do? I did it. I defeated a magician.” A victory that also has as a notable achievement that both players were risking their level 57 characters and, in theory, from the warrior's perspective, they were at a clear disadvantage.

You can see the moment in the following video.