WoW joins forces with Amazon Prime Gaming to bring you a gift that will surprise you.

World of Warcraft is still really played among people.

Join the conversation

World of Warcraft has been around for a long time and yes, the game is still a real success. Of course, this is all due to the incredible support they continue to provide the game with continuous content updates. On this occasion, players will be able to get a mount completely free thanks to Amazon Primeso if you are a World of Warcraft player and want to get this new cosmetic, you will only have to link your accounts.

In addition to the arrival of new content, the game has also explained that the arrival of its new expansion will not have pay to win elements, that is, if you get early access and play before, you will not have an advantage over the rest of the players. These things are what make World of Warcraft users continue to enjoy this game after being on the market for so many years. Now let's focus on the new mount that you can get completely free.

This is the new free WoW mount

This is official information, in fact, it comes from the official account of Twitter de World of Warcraft. Just below these lines you will have the tweet in question so you can find out all the details and what you have to do to claim this gift. The mount is called the steed of the swift wind. and it will be available to all those who have Amazon Prime, all you have to do is link your accounts and enjoy your gift.

For a limited time, get the Swift Windsteed mount with Prime Gaming! Connect your Bnet and Amazon Prime accounts to collect. Learn more: https://t.co/Slk4MaRfPl pic.twitter.com/tpaCersaBJ — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) December 26, 2023

Within the tweet itself you can also directly access the official World of Warcraft website where it explains in detail how to claim your reward. If you want to get it, don't sleep, since it will only be available until next January 30. As we have told you, you will need to have a Twitch account, Amazon Prime and the BattleNet account, then you simply have to link them and claim your prize.

Cosmetic items are a very important part of this game, in case you missed it, Sorcerers will now have more customization than ever. Mounts are also very loved by players and the fact that this one is completely free is a more than good incentive to connect your Prime account to BattleNet. Remember, it is only available until January 30th so don't get lost.

Join the conversation