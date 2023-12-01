World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery si amplia con la Season of Discovery. Now available, inside players will adventure in a different Azeroth, where exploration and discoveries will be fundamental to unlock new abilities and new play styles for the characters.

La Season of Discovery, accessible on Classic Era realms, comes packed with new features and schemesamong which:

RUNE

Throughout the world, characters will be able to discover special runes that will provide access to new abilities, some never before available to classes in WoW Classic.

RUNE-ENGRAVING

Characters will be able to apply a certain number of runes via the rune-engraving system, which allows you to change abilities when not in combat, to encourage experimentation.

Incremental increase in maximum level

Season of Discovery will begin with a level cap of 25 and increase this cap over time, offering an endgame progression experience with each new threshold.

Classic Expeditions renewed

Each new level cap will provide new content to experience, starting with the raid Blackfathom Deeps for 10 level 25 players: Originally a 5-player dungeon, the instance has had its boss battles redesigned to offer exciting new challenges that will test character builds.

PvP World Events

In addition to the new raids, each new level cap will host some PvP events in the overworld, for players who want to test their new skills against other players. The first PvP zone affected with the maximum level 25 will be Ashenvale.

